2015 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8047414

8047414 Stock #: A10460P

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 165,034 KM

Vehicle Features Safety ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Mechanical TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Additional Features GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8HP70 GVWR: 6 900 LBS TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.