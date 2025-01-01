$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 157531
- Mileage 159,204 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Toyota Corolla S with a manual 6-speed transmission offers a fun-to-drive experience while delivering Toyota’s renowned reliability and efficiency. Inside, you’ll find a well-equipped cabin with features like Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, LED headlights, and a trip computer for added convenience. Safety is well-covered with multiple airbags, ABS, stability and traction control, and brake assist. With its sporty styling, engaging manual transmission, and dependable build quality, this Corolla is an excellent choice for those who want practicality with a touch of driving excitement.
Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.
Vehicle Features
506-452-2200