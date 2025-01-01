Menu
The 2015 Toyota Corolla S with a manual 6-speed transmission offers a fun-to-drive experience while delivering Toyota's renowned reliability and efficiency. Inside, you'll find a well-equipped cabin with features like Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, LED headlights, and a trip computer for added convenience. Safety is well-covered with multiple airbags, ABS, stability and traction control, and brake assist. With its sporty styling, engaging manual transmission, and dependable build quality, this Corolla is an excellent choice for those who want practicality with a touch of driving excitement. Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you're not just a customer. You're part of the family, and we're committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2015 Toyota Corolla

159,204 KM

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

S

12890486

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,204KM
VIN 2T1BURHE0FC367531

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 157531
  • Mileage 159,204 KM

The 2015 Toyota Corolla S with a manual 6-speed transmission offers a fun-to-drive experience while delivering Toyota’s renowned reliability and efficiency. Inside, you’ll find a well-equipped cabin with features like Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, LED headlights, and a trip computer for added convenience. Safety is well-covered with multiple airbags, ABS, stability and traction control, and brake assist. With its sporty styling, engaging manual transmission, and dependable build quality, this Corolla is an excellent choice for those who want practicality with a touch of driving excitement.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers

Rear Defrost

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Adjustable Steering Wheel

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-XXXX

506-452-2200

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2015 Toyota Corolla