$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2016 Chevrolet Impala
LS
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
20,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9268708
- Stock #: PS6060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,449 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, 4dr Sdn LS w/1LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.5L/150
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm 186 lb-ft of torque [251.1 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
