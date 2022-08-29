Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Impala

20,449 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Impala

2016 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9268708
  • Stock #: PS6060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS6060
  • Mileage 20,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn LS w/1LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.5L/150

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm 186 lb-ft of torque [251.1 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 129,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord Cp...
 203,704 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Terrain SLE
 6,786 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory