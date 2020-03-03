Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$39,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,568KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4718118
  • Stock #: A00135A
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC4GG102343
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele GMC Buick
1135 Hanwell Road
Fredericton E3C-1A5
(506) 453-7000
1 (888) 709-0766

CALL 1-866-979-5359 FOR MORE DETAILS!!! FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN THE MARITIMES!! The Maritimes Toughest Mechanical Inspection, No Charge Transfer on all Remaining Factory Warranty!! FREE Carproof History Report *PROTECT YOURSELF!!! DO NOT PURCHASE A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE WITHOUT A CARPROOF REPORT, THE ONLY CANADIAN HISTORY REPORT ON THE MARKET* It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Onstar
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

