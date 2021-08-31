Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

92,275 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

$22,990
$22,990

$22,990

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$22,990

$22,990

92,275KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7982712
  • Stock #: 165139
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEGXGR135139

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 92,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect: for kids, cargo and your expectations. When you think minivan, you think flexible seating, tons of storage, and cup holders that accommodate juice boxes. Grand Caravan takes it one step further with superior craftsmanship, comfort and luxury. Think of it as putting the cherry on top of your people-hauling sundae.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Dodge Grand Caravan has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!



We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

