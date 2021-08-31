+ taxes & licensing
506-452-2200
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Perfect: for kids, cargo and your expectations. When you think minivan, you think flexible seating, tons of storage, and cup holders that accommodate juice boxes. Grand Caravan takes it one step further with superior craftsmanship, comfort and luxury. Think of it as putting the cherry on top of your people-hauling sundae.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Dodge Grand Caravan has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9