$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 0 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9043621

9043621 Stock #: P22-234A

P22-234A VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR162336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P22-234A

Mileage 212,078 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.