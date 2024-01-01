Menu
4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

79,150 KM

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Used
79,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC9GZ267203

  • Exterior Colour GXG/IRIDIUM_(MET)
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 79,150 KM

4WD Double Cab 143.5" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

