Midsize Cars, 4dr CVT LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2016 Honda Civic

92,387 KM

Details Description

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F52GH001982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N198805C
  • Mileage 92,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr CVT LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2016 Honda Civic