2016 Hyundai Veloster

+ taxes & licensing
506-452-2200
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Look up Veloster in the dictionary, and you won’t find it. No word had enough descriptive powers...so we created one. But you will find some close relatives. Words like velocity. After all, speed and quickness are what Veloster was engineered to deliver.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Hyundai Veloster has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9