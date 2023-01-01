Menu
2016 Hyundai Veloster

22,814 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Base

Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

22,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9842912
  • Stock #: S24542B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vitamin C
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 22,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
VITAMIN C
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM W/LEATHERETTE BOLSTERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

