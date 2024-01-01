$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Titan
XD S
2016 Nissan Titan
XD S
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6BA1F46GN511132
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab S Diesel, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 5.0 L/305
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2017 Nissan Qashqai SV 97,944 KM $14,200 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 186,966 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali 231,135 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2016 Nissan Titan