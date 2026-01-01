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<p data-start=29 data-end=301>The 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers excellent fuel efficiency, reliable all-wheel drive capability, and everyday practicality in a versatile SUV. With its smooth hybrid performance and stylish aluminum wheels, it’s a great option for both city driving and longer trips. <p data-start=303 data-end=554>Inside, enjoy heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a power driver seat with lumbar support, and a sunroof for added comfort. The power liftgate and spacious interior make it easy to handle cargo and passengers alike. <p data-start=556 data-end=674>Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, and a back-up camera for added convenience. <p data-start=676 data-end=836>Safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, stability control, traction control, and brake assist, giving you confidence on every drive. <p data-start=991 data-end=1190 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2016 Toyota RAV4

204,780 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14014374

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
204,780KM
VIN JTMRJREV5GD000477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,780 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers excellent fuel efficiency, reliable all-wheel drive capability, and everyday practicality in a versatile SUV. With its smooth hybrid performance and stylish aluminum wheels, it’s a great option for both city driving and longer trips.

Inside, enjoy heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a power driver seat with lumbar support, and a sunroof for added comfort. The power liftgate and spacious interior make it easy to handle cargo and passengers alike.

Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, and a back-up camera for added convenience.

Safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, stability control, traction control, and brake assist, giving you confidence on every drive.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

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$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2016 Toyota RAV4