$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
2016 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,780 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers excellent fuel efficiency, reliable all-wheel drive capability, and everyday practicality in a versatile SUV. With its smooth hybrid performance and stylish aluminum wheels, it’s a great option for both city driving and longer trips.
Inside, enjoy heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a power driver seat with lumbar support, and a sunroof for added comfort. The power liftgate and spacious interior make it easy to handle cargo and passengers alike.
Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, and a back-up camera for added convenience.
Safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, stability control, traction control, and brake assist, giving you confidence on every drive.
Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
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Additional Features
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506-452-2200