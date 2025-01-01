$27,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,997KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5GX004009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,997 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD SPORT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fredericton Toyota
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 176,997 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 55,633 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE 89,609 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Email Fredericton Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Fredericton Toyota
506-452-2200
2016 Toyota Tacoma