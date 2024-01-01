$31,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tundra
4X4 DOUBLE CAB TRD OFF ROAD 4X4
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,044KM
VIN 5TFUY5F16GX490906
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 16-0906
- Mileage 175,044 KM
