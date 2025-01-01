$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Volvo XC60
T5 Special Edition Premier
2016 Volvo XC60
T5 Special Edition Premier
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,539KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4612RKXG2894835
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 5dr T5 Special Edition Premier, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-5 2.5 L/154
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2022 Ford F-150 61,614 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO 20,347 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Subaru ASCENT Touring 42,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2016 Volvo XC60