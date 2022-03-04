$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2017 Buick Regal
2017 Buick Regal
GS
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
13,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8593412
- Stock #: N073174A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize, 4dr Sdn GS FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 2.0L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5