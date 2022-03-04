Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Regal

13,337 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Regal

2017 Buick Regal

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Regal

GS

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8593412
  • Stock #: N073174A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize, 4dr Sdn GS FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 2.0L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Buick Regal GS
 13,337 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA2 GX
 125,286 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 66,660 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory