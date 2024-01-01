$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
Used
119,811KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PA1465
- Mileage 119,811 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SE 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology 3.07 Axle Ratio GVWR: 4 840 lbs
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
2017 Ford Escape