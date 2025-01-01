Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Focus

89,609 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13176236

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,609KM
VIN 1FADP3FE8HL288612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2016 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2016 Toyota Camry LE 194,358 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander HYBRID LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2023 Toyota Highlander HYBRID LE 101,182 KM $42,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE 128,107 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2017 Ford Focus