4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

210,400 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
210,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ1HG431170

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # N336568B
  • Mileage 210,400 KM

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

506-453-7000

