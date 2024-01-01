$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
Used
210,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ1HG431170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # N336568B
- Mileage 210,400 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
