4WD Double Cab 143.5, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

12111308

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC8HZ339598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 143.5", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 560...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 GMC Sierra 1500