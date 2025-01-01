$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTV2LEC8HZ339598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Double Cab 143.5", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 560...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 34,452 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 49,850 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi E-Tron Technik 62,961 KM $58,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2017 GMC Sierra 1500