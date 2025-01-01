Menu
4WD Reg Cab 133.6, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

121,109 KM

$33,862

+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Base

12929198

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$33,862

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,109KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT32VCG8HZ160647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # PA0647
  • Mileage 121,109 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Reg Cab 133.6", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR 10 000 lbs. or above 330 hp [246.1 kW] @ 4600 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

2017 GMC Sierra 3500