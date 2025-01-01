$33,862+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$33,862
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,109KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT32VCG8HZ160647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Regular Cab
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # PA0647
- Mileage 121,109 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Reg Cab 133.6", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR 10 000 lbs. or above 330 hp [246.1 kW] @ 4600 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD)
2017 GMC Sierra 3500