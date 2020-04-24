Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

  1. 4936887
  2. 4936887
  3. 4936887
  4. 4936887
  5. 4936887
  6. 4936887
  7. 4936887
  8. 4936887
  9. 4936887
  10. 4936887
  11. 4936887
  12. 4936887
  13. 4936887
  14. 4936887
  15. 4936887
  16. 4936887
  17. 4936887
  18. 4936887
  19. 4936887
  20. 4936887
Contact Seller

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,738KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4936887
  • Stock #: D00160A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU329229
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Road
Fredericton E3C-1A5
(506) 450-0800
1 (866) 980-3638

BUY AT WHOLESALE AND SAVE!!! This vehicle is being sold to the general public as traded and will be sold for a very limited time at a wholesale price. Typically, we list these vehicles as WHOLESALE DIRECT either because of the age of vehicle, the mileage or the lack manufacturers warranty. We encourage anyone purchasing a WHOLESALE DIRECT vehicle to have it inspected by a third party mechanic as this vehicle has absolutely no warranty from the dealership or manufacturer unless otherwise noted in the description. Although this vehicle is sold without warranty, it may qualify for an optional extended service plan. Contact dealer for additional details. It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Mazda CX-5 GX (...
 41,345 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Pr...
 56,057 KM
$17,977 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 64,599 KM
$33,977 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-450-XXXX

(click to show)

506-450-0800

Send A Message