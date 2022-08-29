$18,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
506-450-0800
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$18,994
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9233437
- Stock #: PS8657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fiery Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,640 KM
Vehicle Description
TWO SETS OF TIRES, LOW KM, KEYLESS ENTRY, 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL Scarlet Red Pearl Market Value Pricing, Local Trade, Fresh MVI, Winter Tires on Steel Rims, ABS brakes, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Recent Arrival! FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic Odometer is 24235 kilometers below market average!Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car Reviews:* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.caFinancing For Good Or Bad Credit- Home of the Finance Wizards! At Fredericton Hyundai, we realize that sometimes bad things happen to good people. That is why we have become industry leaders in assisting people with all levels of credit rating in getting a new or new-to-them pre-owned vehicle. As a Hyundai dealer, we have access to rates that are lower than those available to any independent used car dealer. In many cases, you can finance at rates comparable to the ones offered to people with perfect credit at traditional lenders. Also, due to our large volume of sales, Fredericton Hyundai has a Preferred status with our lenders and is committed to finding you the perfect car loan company to suit your car finance needs. Low-interest car loans are available for customers with existing loans. Even if what you owe is more than what the car may be worth WE CAN HELP. You're just a step away from APPROVED car financing! Expect the Best.A Proud Member of the Steele Auto Group - We now have a grand total of 27 brands with 39 locations throughout Atlantic Canada. Renovations and improvements continue as we grow and expand, demonstrating our on-going commitment to providing the region's best possible value and choice in new and pre-owned vehicles and service.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.