Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

148,917 KM

Details Description Features

$16,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

  1. 9901790
  2. 9901790
  3. 9901790
  4. 9901790
  5. 9901790
Contact Seller

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9901790
  • Stock #: N056075A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phoenix Orange Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto Limited *Ltd Avail*, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PHOENIX ORANGE PEARL
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 148,917 KM
$16,994 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 97,104 KM
$39,021 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge SPORT
 107,786 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-450-XXXX

(click to show)

506-450-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory