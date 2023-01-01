$16,994+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$16,994
+ taxes & licensing
148,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9901790
- Stock #: N056075A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phoenix Orange Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto Limited *Ltd Avail*, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PHOENIX ORANGE PEARL
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
