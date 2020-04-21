Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,828KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4884243
  • Stock #: D00558PA
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS7HW664337
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Road
Fredericton E3C-1A5
(506) 450-0800
1 (866) 980-3638

BUY AT WHOLESALE AND SAVE!!! This vehicle is being sold to the general public as traded and will be sold for a very limited time at a wholesale price. Typically, we list these vehicles as WHOLESALE DIRECT either because of the age of vehicle, the mileage or the lack manufacturers warranty. We encourage anyone purchasing a WHOLESALE DIRECT vehicle to have it inspected by a third party mechanic as this vehicle has absolutely no warranty from the dealership or manufacturer unless otherwise noted in the description. Although this vehicle is sold without warranty, it may qualify for an optional extended service plan. Contact dealer for additional details. It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

