2017 Kia Forte

90,683 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX+

2017 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-4555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8297418
  • Stock #: P22-140
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A70HE019204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P22-140
  • Mileage 90,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lights!



Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



The 2017 Kia Forte is more handsome and finely detailed than ever before. This 2017 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.



The 2017 Forte delivers more than you'd expect from a compact sedan. Updated for 2017, the revisions revolve primarily around interior and exterior features plus a new engine that improves power and efficiency. On the outside, the Forte has been updated with a new front bumper, fascia and grill which now connects to the headlamps. On the inside, a newly designed interior has been upgraded to this well appointed compact car. This sedan has 90,683 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Forte's trim level is LX+. This Kia Forte LX+ is a well equipped compact car with a high value for money. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a trip computer, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, heated front seats, power windows, power door locks, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lights, Cruise Control.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application







o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email World Class Auto

World Class Auto

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-XXXX

506-455-4555

