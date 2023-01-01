Menu
2017 RAM 1500

51,504 KM

Details

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Location

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

51,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10355685
  • Stock #: N184657AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Brown/Lt Frost Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS

Interior

Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS (STD)
BROWN/LT FROST BEIGE PREMIUM FILIGREE LEATHER SEATS
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Color Fender Flares Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum silver inserts Chrome Tubular Side Steps Bright Front Bumper
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Chrome Grille w/RAM Letters Chrome Belt Moldings
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM FORGED

Back to Top

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

