2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn
51,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10355685
- Stock #: N184657AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Brown/Lt Frost Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Interior
Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS (STD)
BROWN/LT FROST BEIGE PREMIUM FILIGREE LEATHER SEATS
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Color Fender Flares Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum silver inserts Chrome Tubular Side Steps Bright Front Bumper
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Chrome Grille w/RAM Letters Chrome Belt Moldings
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM FORGED
