$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 3 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8865554

8865554 Stock #: P22-199B

P22-199B VIN: 1C6RR7GT8HS563309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P22-199B

Mileage 55,384 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.