Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

55,384 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-4555

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,384KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8865554
  • Stock #: P22-199B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8HS563309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P22-199B
  • Mileage 55,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!



Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.



The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has just 55,384 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT8HS563309.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application









Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Class Auto

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 111,477 KM
$20,976 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte LX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 0 KM
$12,994 + tax & lic

Email World Class Auto

World Class Auto

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

Call Dealer

506-455-XXXX

(click to show)

506-455-4555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory