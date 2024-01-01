$17,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,952KM
VIN JF2GPABC6H8207370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Khaki
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,952 KM
Vehicle Description
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Fredericton Toyota
506-452-2200
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek