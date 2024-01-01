Menu
Account
Sign In
PREMIUM PACKAGE

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

148,952 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,952KM
VIN JF2GPABC6H8207370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Khaki
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,952 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2018 Toyota Camry SE 181,759 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Corolla for sale in Fredericton, NB
2011 Toyota Corolla 186,571 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in Fredericton, NB
2019 Ford F-150 108,520 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek