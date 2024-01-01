$24,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Toyota Sienna
CE 7-PASS
2017 Toyota Sienna
CE 7-PASS
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,771KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDZZ3DCXHS781279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 171279
- Mileage 142,771 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Traction Control (TRAC)
Anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Brake assist (BA)
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front Side Air Bag
Smart stop technology (SST)
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front & rear cup holders
Driver Vanity Mirror
Retained Accessory Power
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Carpet Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Shopping bag hooks
Assist grips
Coat hook
Low fuel warning light
Eco indicator
Cargo area tie-down rings
Conversation mirror
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Deodorizing air filter
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
gas shock absorbers
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
all season tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
tire pressure
Front & rear splash guards
Automatic Headlamp System
Black front grille
Windshield wiper de-icer
Projector style halogen headlamps
17" aluminum alloy wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Diversity antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
outside temperature gauge
INTERMITTENT WIPER
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
All Season Floor Mats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
CAPTAIN SEATS
Suspension
coil springs
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Automatic
DOHC
3.5 Litre
MP3 Capability
door ajar
dual trip odometer
Lock up torque converter
Electric power steering
stabilizer bar
Sunglass storage
Knee Air Bag
Traction control system (TRAC)
Glove box lock
USB Audio input
Fabric seats
Bluetooth Connection
removable
dust
pollen
audio auxiliary input jack
6-Cylinder
Blind Spot Convex Mirrors
fore/aft
recline
power-adjustable
Siri Eyes-Free
Voice recognition controls
3-Zone Independent Automatic Climate Control
independent
driver seat manual adjustable height
driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline
foldable armrest
AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
Front seatbelt anchor height adjusters
Front Passenger Seat Cushion Airbag
Power Windows with Auto Up/Down for All Windows
Front and Rear Side Curtain Airbags
Colour-Keyed Heated Mirrors
Illuminated Entry with Fadeout
Rear: 1)
Front Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners and Force Limiters
Dual Stage Driver & Passenger Airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
Total Number of Airbags: 8
Key Remind Warning
24-valve
8-speed
Upper Tether For Child Restraint Seats (Middle: 2
Active Front Headrests with Whiplash Protection
Rear: 2)
Rear Seat Adjustments 60/40 Split
Front Ventilated Disc
Rack and Pinion Type
Front Driver and Passenger Seatbelt
Electric Window Defroster with Timer
6-inch Display Screen
3-Spoke Wheel
Rear Door Sunshade - Manual
Rear Window Wiper/Washer - Intermittent
Macpherson Gas Struts
Solid Rear Disc
Dual Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence
Aluminum Alloy Block
Torsion Beam Type
12V DC Accessory Connector (Front: 2
D-4S
Tip-up & Slide
Bench Rear Seat
One-Touch Folding Seats
Split and Stow 3rd Row
3.5-inch LCD Display
Middle Row Outboard Seatbelt Anchor Height Adjusters
ISOFIX Anchors for Child Safety Seats (Middle: 2
Coin Case Compartment
Passenger Van with Dual Sliding Doors
P235/60R17
5 Spoke Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fredericton Toyota
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 92,338 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 117,569 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 143,541 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Email Fredericton Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Fredericton Toyota
506-452-2200
2017 Toyota Sienna