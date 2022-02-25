$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
53,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8427120
- Stock #: TL2483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,011 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Preferred, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4/83
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
