2018 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

XL

Location

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10278639
  • Stock #: PS9521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # PS9521
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport (STD)
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start-stop technology and flex-fuel capability 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 6 950 lbs Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

