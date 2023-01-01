Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

103,400 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2018 GMC Acadia

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE

2018 GMC Acadia SLE

SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786160
  • Stock #: N185647A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 103,400 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/223

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

