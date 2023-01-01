2018 GMC Acadia

$27,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 4 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9786160

9786160 Stock #: N185647A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 103,400 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.