Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
123,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10278636
- Stock #: S12529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 560...
