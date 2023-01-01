$35,495+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$35,495
+ taxes & licensing
68,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 68,459 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 560...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
