4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

68,459 KM

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

68,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 68,459 KM

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 560...

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

