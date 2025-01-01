Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

137,376 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12891149

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,376KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC2JZ351063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Unknown
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 137,376 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 143.5" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2012 Subaru Legacy for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Subaru Legacy 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Canyon for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 GMC Canyon 82,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS 159,221 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-450-XXXX

(click to show)

506-450-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2018 GMC Sierra 1500