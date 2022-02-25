Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

40,371 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8427117
  • Stock #: BO8109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 40,371 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 560...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Ford Fusion SE
 113,459 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Acura TSX Base
 234,093 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2021 Volvo S60 Inscr...
 21,500 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory