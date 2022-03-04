Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

86,603 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8647103
  Stock #: N163909A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 86,603 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

