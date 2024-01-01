$21,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
Used
99,626KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALVEX4JL334944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,626 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLT, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas/Ethanol I4 2.0L/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
