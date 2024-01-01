Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLT, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas/Ethanol I4 2.0L/

2018 GMC Terrain

99,626 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain

SLT

11920487

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,626KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALVEX4JL334944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,626 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLT, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas/Ethanol I4 2.0L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

