Midsize Cars, LX Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2018 Kia Forte

121,975 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N213320B
  • Mileage 121,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, LX Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-XXXX

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2018 Kia Forte