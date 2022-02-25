Menu
2018 Kia Forte

101,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

Location

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

101,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8436159
  • Stock #: 22-149A
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A7XJE191505

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



With a recent restyle, the 2018 Kia Forte looks even better, offering you an upscale designed vehicle for such a small price. This 2018 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.



The 2018 Kia Forte received a makeover making it very appealing, projecting itself as an upscale vehicle for a much lower price than you would expect. Numerous driver focused features and options are available across the trims. Efficiency and reliability are the main key points for this Kia Forte. Roomy and comfortable with ample cargo space, this 2018 Forte stands at a great value for what is on offer.This sedan has 101,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application









Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

