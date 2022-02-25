Menu
2018 Kia Rio

100,632 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

LX Plus

LX Plus

Location

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

100,632KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8436156
  • Stock #: P22-153
  • VIN: 3KPA24ABXJE125683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



With a striking redesign and a long list of technological features, the next-generation Rio stands out from any crowd. This 2018 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.



From its newly sculpted, aerodynamic shape to its distinctive front grille, the 2018 Rio is sure to draw looks. Inspired by European design, Kia updated both the front and rear to be even sleeker providing a more aggressive exterior design. The Rio's bold, dynamic styling starts at the exterior and continues into the cabin. Loaded with driver-focused amenities and plenty of headroom and legroom for all passengers. It's the small car that is big on comfort! This sedan has 100,632 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application









Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o

