World Class Auto
2018 Kia Rio
LX Plus
100,632KM
Used
- Stock #: P22-153
- VIN: 3KPA24ABXJE125683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
With a striking redesign and a long list of technological features, the next-generation Rio stands out from any crowd. This 2018 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
From its newly sculpted, aerodynamic shape to its distinctive front grille, the 2018 Rio is sure to draw looks. Inspired by European design, Kia updated both the front and rear to be even sleeker providing a more aggressive exterior design. The Rio's bold, dynamic styling starts at the exterior and continues into the cabin. Loaded with driver-focused amenities and plenty of headroom and legroom for all passengers. It's the small car that is big on comfort! This sedan has 100,632 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o
