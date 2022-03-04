2018 Kia Rio

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 1 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8495484

8495484 Stock #: P22-176

P22-176 VIN: 3KPA35AB2JE011664

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P22-176

Mileage 128,173 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.