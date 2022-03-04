$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Rio
5-Door EX Auto
Location
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4
128,173KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8495484
- Stock #: P22-176
- VIN: 3KPA35AB2JE011664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.
Experience what it's like to have a car with no compromises. This 2018 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
From its newly sculpted, aerodynamic shape to its distinctive front grille, the 2018 Rio 5 is sure to draw looks anywhere it goes. Inspired by European design, Kia updated both the front and rear to be even sleeker providing a more aggressive exterior design. The Rio 5's bold, dynamic styling starts at the exterior and continues into the cabin. Loaded with driver-focused amenities and plenty of headroom and legroom for all passengers. It's the small car that is big on comfort! This hatchback has 128,173 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is EX Auto. Upgrading to the 2018 Rio5 EX over the base LX and LX+ model is a great choice if you like the finer things in life. It includes additional features like a power sunroof, automatic climate control, heated front seats and heated steering wheel with cruise control. It also comes with a larger 7 inch LCD screen for your audio display, rear-view camera, and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Bluetooth hands-free calling, remote keyless entry, a tilt steering wheel, and aluminum wheels are also an upgrade for this fuel-efficient small car! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
