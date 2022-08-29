Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

38,738 KM

Details Description

$37,994

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

C 300

Location

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

$37,994

+ taxes & licensing

38,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9073177
  • Stock #: N934212B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, C 300 4MATIC Sedan, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

