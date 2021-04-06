Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

82,844 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,844KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6842030
  • Stock #: 180663
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV0JW700663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Was RAV4 ever in the Swiss Army? No, but it does know a thing or two about versatility. Inside, there’s a level of spaciousness that’s most unexpected. Your passengers enjoy plenty of room and comfort to stretch out and relax. Or pull a lever in the cargo area, and a section of the second row folds flat, turning the interior into a space ready for almost anything, whether it’s a warehouse shopping trip or a cross-country trek.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota RAV4 has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

