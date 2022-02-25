Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

39,074 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 8334765
  2. 8334765
  3. 8334765
  4. 8334765
  5. 8334765
  6. 8334765
  7. 8334765
  8. 8334765
  9. 8334765
  10. 8334765
  11. 8334765
  12. 8334765
  13. 8334765
Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,074KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8334765
  • Stock #: 185407
  • VIN: JTMDJREVXJD205407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Was RAV4 ever in the Swiss Army? No, but it does know a thing or two about versatility. Inside, there’s a level of spaciousness that’s most unexpected. Your passengers enjoy plenty of room and comfort to stretch out and relax. Or pull a lever in the cargo area, and a section of the second row folds flat, turning the interior into a space ready for almost anything, whether it’s a warehouse shopping trip or a cross-country trek.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota RAV4 has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 63,731 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 57,344 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE
 26,821 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory