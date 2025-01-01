2019 Acura RDX

$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H99KL802150
- Exterior Colour /BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PS1273A
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Small SUV 4WD, Platinum Elite AWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
