Small SUV 4WD, Platinum Elite AWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2019 Acura RDX

150,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13178564

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H99KL802150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour /BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS1273A
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Platinum Elite AWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

