2019 Buick Enclave

96,126 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Avenir

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

96,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10022106
  • Stock #: TL9635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 96,126 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Avenir, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [359 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-XXXX

506-453-7000

