$12,788+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,788
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2019 Buick Encore
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$12,788
+ taxes & licensing
39,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10068258
- Stock #: BO2576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GB0/EBONY_TWILIGH
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,557 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Sport Touring, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4/83
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5