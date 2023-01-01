Menu
2019 Buick Encore

39,557 KM

Details Description Features

$12,788

+ tax & licensing
$12,788

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Sport Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

39,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10068258
  • Stock #: BO2576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GB0/EBONY_TWILIGH
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,557 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Sport Touring, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4/83

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

