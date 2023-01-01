Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

55,816 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9767956
  • Stock #: N087392A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N087392A
  • Mileage 55,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr HB LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/85

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Ford Explorer
45,501 KM
$55,799 + tax & lic
2019 CAN AM ROADSTER
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L
 27,790 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory