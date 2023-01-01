$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9767956
- Stock #: N087392A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N087392A
- Mileage 55,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr HB LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/85
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5